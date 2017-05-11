Take a look into the mind of comedian Carlos Mencia

Comedian Carlos Mencia is touring in Seattle May 11th through the 13th.

Starting out as an amateur comedian at the comedy club The Laugh Factory in California to having his own shows on Comedy Central, Carlos has been on the comedy scene for years.

Catch him live at the Parlor Bellevue, click here for more details.

Keep up with Carlos's latest updates, tour schedule and podcasts on his website, here.

