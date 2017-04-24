Take a look inside Seattle's modern mansions

Peek inside some of Seattle's private modern homes on the Modern Architecture and Design Society's 2017 tour.

Slip inside some of Seattle's newest private modern homes on the 2017 Modern Home Tour.

Mathew Coates of Coates Design Architects talks modern architecture and the upcoming home tour.

The Modern Architecture and Design Society, based out of Austin, Texas, aims to spread appreciation for the modern movement in architecture. Partnered with the Seattle Architecture Foundation, they're providing Seattleites with the opportunity to tour some of the city's modern homes. From a house sitting atop Queen Anne hill to one overlooking Lake Washington, guests are in for a treat.

On the tour you can talk with homeowners and architects to learn more about the homes and the inspiration for the designs.

The tour goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 29th. You can get your tickets online here, and make sure to get a discount using the code NEWDAYNW.

