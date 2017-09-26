Take a bite of New Orleans at the Food and Funk Festival

New Day (Photo: New Day Northwest)

SEATTLE - Experience a taste of New Orleans at this year's second annual Food and Funk Festival. The music and food of New Orleans take over Seattle for one night only, you don't want to miss out.

Matt Lewis, owner and chef at Roux, is in the studio today to show off his skills by making a classic New Orleans dish. Lewis grew up in New Orleans and says that his passion for food runs in his DNA.

The Food and Funk Festival will be held at the WaMu Theater this Friday, September 29th, from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are still available starting at $33.

