Taiwanese glove puppetry comes to Sakura Con

Liang-Hsun Huang creates multimedia puppetry, this year he'll be coming to Seattle's Sakura Con.

Liang-Hsun Huang of PILI International Multimedia in Taiwan is coming to this year's Sakura Con.

Liang is renowned for his multimedia puppet work. Working mainly with glove puppets, or Bu-Dai_Xi, a form of puppetry that's been used for over 100 years, he's produced a number of both TV shows and movies. You can watch his work in action in the puppet movie "The Arti: the Adventure Begins," his popular TV show "Thunderbolt Fantasy Sword Seekers," and several other movies and shows.

Today Liang-Hsun, along with puppeteers, show and discuss puppetry culture in Taiwan and how they're keeping it innovative and alive in the 21st century.

Liang will be appearing at Sakura-Con this weekend, April 12-16. Sakura-Con is the oldest anime convention in the Pacific Northwest and features a wide variety of events from concerts, to panels and exhibits. Click here for more information.

