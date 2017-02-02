KING
Tacoma Comedy Academy's funny young student

Cory Michaelis talks about his experience as a comedian and teacher at Tacoma Comedy School while student Malia Myers does stand up comedy.

Su Ring, KING 1:09 PM. PST February 02, 2017

The Tacoma Comedy Club has welcomed the world's best comic minds onto its stage. But, it's also doing a lot to nurture the next generation of comedians. The Tacoma Comedy Academy's head instructor, comedian Cory Michaelis, shared more about the school, and introduced a bright young student, 12-year-old Malia Myers from Mill Creek.

The next Tacoma Comedy Academy class begins Monday, March 27th, but registration is open now. CLICK HERE for more the complete schedule.

 

 

