Tacoma Comedy Academy's funny young student

The Tacoma Comedy Club has welcomed the world's best comic minds onto its stage. But, it's also doing a lot to nurture the next generation of comedians. The Tacoma Comedy Academy's head instructor, comedian Cory Michaelis, shared more about the school, and introduced a bright young student, 12-year-old Malia Myers from Mill Creek.

The next Tacoma Comedy Academy class begins Monday, March 27th, but registration is open now. CLICK HERE for more the complete schedule.

