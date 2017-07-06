Sweet summer discounts through AARP

Summer fun is in full swing, and our friends at AARP have some great discounts to some of the best ongoing and upcoming events. AARP's Outreach Director Amanda Frame spotlighted a several fun upcoming events.

Amanda also discussed ongoing opportunities for AARP members to apply for part-time and seasonal jobs at CenturyLink Field, and shared more about AARP's search for volunteers.

Connect with AARP on Facebook and Twitter: @AARPWA

Here are the events Amanda spotlighted:

AARP'S hosting a block party at The Bite of Seattle (July 21-23 at Seattle Center)

AARP's offering discounts to Pacific Science Center, including a special event at the Terracotta Warriors exhibit on Monday, July 10

AARP's offering discounts to the Seattle Symphony

AARP is offering a special discount to the 1:00 pm performance of the Tony Award-winning play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, at The Paramount Theatre on July 30

© 2017 KING-TV