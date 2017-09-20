Sweet and savory SPAM treats from The Great American SPAM Championship

SEATTLE - The Great American SPAM Championship is a recipe competition for anyone who enjoys cooking at home, specifically with SPAM. It's held at 26 of the largest country's state and county fairs, including the Washington State Fair.

Cathy Norberg, from Lakewood, won the competition this year with her Mac SPAM Hello Dolly Bars. She had never competed before and won first prize. The theme of this years competition was "super simply crave-able classics," and Norberg's dish fit the ticket.

In this New Day segment, Norberg makes her competition-winning dish. For more great recipes from the Great American SPAM Championship, visit their website.

Mac SPAM Hello Dolly Bars:

1 (12 ounce) can SPAM, diced

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon maple syrup

2 cups graham cracker crumbs (about 14 crackers)

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

1 cup macadamia nuts

1 cup sweetened shredded coconut

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

Preheat oven to 350°F. On medium heat, sauté diced SPAM, stirring frequently, until crispy brown and fat has been rendered, about 15 to 20 minutes. Add brown sugar and maple syrup, continue to sauté 1 to 3 minutes until dark brown and caramelized, stirring constantly. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Remove from paper towel onto a plate, set aside. Stir together graham cracker crumbs and unsalted butter until it becomes like wet sand. Press on to bottom of a lightly greased 9 x 13" pan. Sprinkle caramelized SPAM, macadamia nuts, and coconut evenly over a gram cracker mixture. Drizzle with sweetened condensed milk. Bake at 350°F for 25 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool completely on wire rack about one hour. Cut into bars.

