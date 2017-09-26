Suzie's favorite cute and funny videos

SEATTLE - We all need a little laughter in our lives, and there are some great viral videos out there. Suzie Wiley joins Margaret in the studio to share her favorite cute and funny videos:
- Fiona the Hippo Farts: http://people.com/pets/fiona-the-hippo-farts-instagram-video/
- Gustaff the Corgi: https://www.instagram.com/p/BZE-_aDFRPw/?hl=en&taken-by=itsthegustaff
- Noel Knows His Dinosaurs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBeVenlmee4
- Nacho Debacle: https://www.si.com/mlb/2017/09/25/addison-russell-cardinals-fan-nachos-video
- Fave Instagram Bored men while shopping: https://www.instagram.com/miserable_men/?hl=en
