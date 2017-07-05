Surfing dogs at Safeco Field

Joey Herrick, founder of the Lucy Pet Foundation, visits New Day NW studio to give us a preview of the surfing dogs we can see at Safeco field on July 6th. The Gnarly Crankin’ K9 Wave Maker and surfing’ pooches will be available from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Lucy Pet Foundation was created to bring awareness and help end euthanasia to the eighty thousand plus dogs and cats in the U.S. each week. As of April 2016, the Lucy Pet Foundation has spayed, neutered or vaccinated over 11,000 animals.

To continue the success and help reach their goals, Joey Herrick founded Lucy Pet Products. 100% of the profits from Lucy Pet Products will go to help fund the Lucy Pet Foundation to provide more spay/neuter and animal related causes.

© 2017 KING-TV