Surfing dogs at Safeco Field

Joey Herrick, founder of the Lucy Pet Foundation, visits New Day NW studio to give us a preview of the surfing dogs we can see at Safeco field on July 6th. The Gnarly Crankin' K9 Wave Maker and surfing' pooches will be available from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

KING 12:19 PM. PDT July 05, 2017

