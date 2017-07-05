Surfing dogs at Safeco Field
Joey Herrick, founder of the Lucy Pet Foundation, visits New Day NW studio to give us a preview of the surfing dogs we can see at Safeco field on July 6th. The Gnarly Crankin' K9 Wave Maker and surfing' pooches will be available from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
KING 12:19 PM. PDT July 05, 2017
