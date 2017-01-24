Sur La Table comes to your table

SEATTLE - Sur La Table is coming à votre table. Now you can host stress-free, one-of-a-kind dining experience in the comfort of your own home. Chef John Pence of Sur La Table At Home describes the two newly-launched experiences featuring the interactive Cooking Party and the hands-off Dinner Party, launching a few classic Spanish tortillas in the air in the process (recipe below).

Here’s how it works:

1. Go to www.surlatableathome.com and choose one of the two options: Cooking Party or Dinner Party

2. Choose from the various menus available

3. Pick a date and a time and click, “Make Free Reservation.”

The best part? You don't have to do the dishes.

New Day NW viewers use code “NewDayNW50” to receive 50 percent off!

Classic Spanish Tortillas

Serves 4 to 6 as a side dish or appetizer

5 eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 1/2 cups extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

1/2 pound (about 2 medium) Yukon gold potatoes, sliced 1/8 inch thick on a mandolin

2 ounces Spanish chorizo diced in 1/4-inch pieces (optional)

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together eggs and salt, set aside.

In an eight-inch nonstick skillet with lid, combine oil, onions and potatoes. Cook on medium-low heat, gently stirring the mixture occasionally for 5 to 7 minutes, or until tender. Using a fine mesh strainer or a colander over a large mixing bowl, carefully strain out the hot oil and reserve. (When cooled, transfer oil to a sturdy container so it can be utilized again.)

Fold warm potato mixture and chorizo into the whisked eggs. Using the same warm skillet over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of reserved oil. When oil is shimmering, add the egg mixture while shaking the pan gently to prevent sticking. Gently stir the eggs a couple of times with a heat resistant silicone spatula. Cover with lid and reduce the heat to medium-low.

While the tortilla is cooking, gently slide a heat proof spatula around the edges of the tortilla a couple of times to prevent any sticking. When tortilla is seventy-five percent cooked through, about 8 to 10 minutes, remove from heat. Slide the tortilla out of the skillet onto a dinner plate and return the skillet to the heat. Invert a second plate over the tortilla, and holding both plates together, flip, then slide the tortilla back into the hot pan.

On medium heat, repeat the process of gently shaking the pan while tucking the edges of the tortilla under with a spatula. Cook tortilla about 3 to 4 minutes, or until firm, then slide it onto a cutting board. Allow to rest for 5 minutes.

To serve: Slice warm tortilla into wedges or bite-size squares and serve along with other tapas.

Prosciutto Wrapped Dates stuffed with Gorgonzola

12 pieces

12 large medjool dates, stem ends trimmed

2 ounces gorgonzola, crumbled (about a 1/3 cup)

1 ounce thinly sliced prosciutto, cut into 1/2-inch by 4-inch strips

12 cocktail toothpicks

Preheat oven to 425°F, and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.



Cut a lengthwise slit in each date with a sharp paring knife and gently pull open, remove the pit and discard it. Stuff each date with about one teaspoon of gorgonzola. Gently wrap each date with a strip of prosciutto. Slide a toothpick through the sides of each date to secure the prosciutto and keep it from rolling around on the baking sheet. Transfer baking sheet with dates to the oven and bake until prosciutto is crispy and cheese starts to melt, 5 to 7 minutes.



To serve: Cool dates for 2 to 3 minutes, remove toothpicks before serving.



Garlic Shrimp with Spanish Sherry

4 to 6 appetizer servings

3/4 pound medium shrimp, tail-on, peeled and deveined

Sea salt

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons thinly sliced garlic

2 tablespoons minced flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons Amontillado (medium-dry) sherry

1/2 teaspoon pimentón

Crusty bread for serving

Sprinkle the shrimp with salt and let sit for 10 minutes; pat dry with paper towels.



In large skillet, heat the oil with the garlic and parsley until the garlic begins to sizzle. Add the shrimp and cook until they are opaque, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the sherry and pimentón, taste and adjust seasoning with salt. Cook over medium heat for a minute or two until the sherry evaporates and the sauce thickens slightly, about 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to serving dish and serve hot with warm crusty bread for dipping.

Spicy Pork Skewers with Saffron Aioli

4 servings

Pork:

1 (1 pound) trimmed pork tenderloin, sliced into 4-inch long strips

1 tablespoon sweet paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon dried oregano

3 tablespoons sherry

3 tablespoons Spanish olive oil

Saffron aioli:

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 pinch saffron

1 medium garlic clove, minced

2 large egg yolks

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, more as needed

2 to 3 teaspoons water, as needed

1 tablespoon flat-leaf parsley, minced, for garnish

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, to oil grill, if using

Soak 24 bamboo skewers in warm water for 30 minutes.



To prepare pork and marinade: Thread pork onto skewers and set aside. In a small bowl combine paprika, cumin, cinnamon, oregano, wine and olive oil. Arrange skewers in a single layer in the bottom of a large baking dish. Pour olive oil mixture over and roll skewers to coat. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours, stirring occasionally.



To prepare the aioli: In a small bowl add lemon juice and saffron, set aside to steep. Crush garlic into a paste in a medium to large sized mortar and pestle. Add the egg yolks to the garlic and stir mixture rapidly while drizzling in oil. (Alternatively, this process also works in a small food processor or a heavy mixing bowl with a medium whisk) When all the oil is combined, the aioli will be very thick. To finish, add lemon juice with saffron and salt. Taste and adjust seasoning with more salt, and thin consistency with water as needed.



Preheat broiler on high or heat a barbecue or stove top grill pan to medium-high heat.



Remove the pork from the refrigerator and bring to room temperature.



To cook pork skewers: If using a broiler: place the pork skewers onto a wire rack set over a rimmed sheet pan. Place pork 6-inches away from the broiler and cook 2 to 3 minutes per side, flipping once. If using a barbecue or stove top grill pan: place skewers directly on oiled grill and cook 2 to 3 minutes per side, flipping once.



To serve: Arrange the pork skewers onto warmed platter or divide among 4 warmed dinner plates. Serve with saffron aioli on the side.

Copyright 2016 KING