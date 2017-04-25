Supporting the next generation of filmmakers

NFFTY is an international film festival for young filmmakers.

Seattle's National Film Festival for Talented Youth, NFFTY, features young filmmakers' work each year, and they're back this year starting Thursday, April 27th.

NFFTY Executive Director Stefanie Malone and first time Washington filmmaker, 16-year-old Kate Graves talk about the festival and Kate's film, "The Art of Memories."

This year NFFTY is showcasing 257 films from 27 countries, as well as the festival's first ever 360° gallery which will show filmmakers how to create virtual reality content.

The festival runs through Sunday, April 30th. For more information on the festival, a full listing of screenings and tickets, click here to check out their website.

