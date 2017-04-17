Support Team Ward 57 in 2017 Wounded Warrior Regatta

For the past eight years, wounded and recovering service members have taken part in an event off the coast of Hawaii. The Na Koa Wounded Warrior Regatta brings military branches together, for a weekend of relaxation, friendly competition, and the opportunity to network. This year's Regatta includes a team from Western Washington.

Retired Air Force Major Edward Klein, and retired Army Staff Sergeant Sam Shockley from Team Ward 57, talked about about their service, recovering from their injuries, and what inspired their decision to compete in the regatta. Brittney Hamilton, executive director of Operation Ward 57, shared more about the organization's work helping severely injured service members.

