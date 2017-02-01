SEATTLE - Seattle has a long history of local art and artists. Sarah Hurt took it upon herself to encourage and support the Seattle art community, inspiring others to as well. Hurt founded Seattle Art Source as a place to connect design professionals, architects and developers with local fine art, giving local artists an outlet to sell their work and making original work easier to find. Hurt joins us today to remind us the importance of supporting local art.
