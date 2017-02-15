KING
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Sundance Energy talks about the Mitsubishi electric heating and cooling system

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PST February 15, 2017

SEATTLE - Joining us today is Curtis Dahl from Sundance Energy to tell us about the Mitsubishi electric cooling and heating system. 

Find more about the ductless system here.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories