Summer's trendy drink: frosé!

This new trendy adult drink is refreshing and delicious! Mixed with vodka and rose, a frosé slushy can be found at Tallulah's café in Capitol Hill, Seattle.
--Hibiscus Rosé Paloma
1.5 oz Siete Leguas Blanco Tequila
1 oz Giffard Pamplemousse
1 oz Hibiscus Syrup
1.5 oz Lime Juice
2.5 oz Rosé
4 oz water
--Frozen Banana Daiquiri
2 oz Appleton Estate Jamaican Rum
2 oz Rhum JM Agricole Blanc
1.5 oz Giffard Banane du Brésil
2 oz Lime Juice
1.5 oz Simple Syrup
4 oz water
