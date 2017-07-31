KING
Summer's trendy drink: frosé!

Joseph Suttner, KING 1:05 PM. PDT July 31, 2017

This new trendy adult drink is refreshing and delicious! Mixed with vodka and rose, a frosé slushy can be found at Tallulah's café in Capitol Hill, Seattle. 

--Hibiscus Rosé Paloma
1.5 oz Siete Leguas Blanco Tequila 
1 oz Giffard Pamplemousse
1 oz Hibiscus Syrup 
1.5 oz Lime Juice 
2.5 oz Rosé
4 oz water
 
--Frozen Banana Daiquiri
2 oz Appleton Estate Jamaican Rum 
2 oz Rhum JM Agricole Blanc
1.5 oz Giffard  Banane du Brésil
2 oz Lime Juice 
1.5 oz Simple Syrup 
4 oz water

