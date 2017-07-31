Summer's trendy drink: frosé!

This new trendy adult drink is refreshing and delicious! Mixed with vodka and rose, a frosé slushy can be found at Tallulah's café in Capitol Hill, Seattle.

--Hibiscus Rosé Paloma

1.5 oz Siete Leguas Blanco Tequila

1 oz Giffard Pamplemousse

1 oz Hibiscus Syrup

1.5 oz Lime Juice

2.5 oz Rosé

4 oz water

--Frozen Banana Daiquiri

2 oz Appleton Estate Jamaican Rum

2 oz Rhum JM Agricole Blanc

1.5 oz Giffard Banane du Brésil

2 oz Lime Juice

1.5 oz Simple Syrup

4 oz water

