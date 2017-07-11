KING
Summer work wear with Darcy Camden

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PDT July 11, 2017

Trying to figure out what to wear to work during hot summer days can be tricky. Luckily, stylist Darcy Camden has all the tips and tricks for how to dress for success. She covers professional office, business casual, and work from home (creative casual) wear. 

Darcy is also hosting a free Summer Style Workshop!

Where: Southcenter Mall

When: Saturday, July 15th

Time: 11:00AM - 12PM

