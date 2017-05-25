Summer salad from the sea

Chef Souza from Six Seven restaurant makes his summer salad.

Master Chef Jesse Souza from The Edgewater Hotel's fine dining restaurant, Six Seven, makes his summer salad.

Six Seven features a variety of seasonal fare with a host of special Chef selections each night. Find the recipe for Chef Souza's summer salad below!

Six Seven Summer Salad:

The salad:

1# Dungeness Crabmeat, cooked & shelled

1# King Crabmeat, cooked & shelled, cut into 2-3” portions

1# Heirloom Tomato, mixed types, cut into small wedges

2 ea Avocado, ripe, cut into small wedges

2 ea Ruby Red Grapefruit, cut into segments

2 ears Sweet Corn, grilled, kernels only

Kosher Salt & Freshly Ground Pepper, to taste

Virgin Olive Oil

Citrus Mint Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

Cilantro Crema (recipe follows)

Toss heirloom tomato, avocado, and grapefruit with virgin olive oil and salt & pepper. Toss both kinds of crab together with enough Citrus Mint Vinaigrette to season well, reserving some vinaigrette for finishing the dish. Decorate serving plates with Cilantro Crema as desired. Arrange the tomato/avocado/grapefruit in a layer on the crema, then begin layering in crab. Continue with the tomato mix and finish with crab on top. Lightly scatter the grilled corn over the top of the salad, dress with a spoon or two of the remaining vinaigrette, and finish with reserved mint chiffonade.

Citrus Mint Vinaigrette:

1 oz Mint, chiffonade (sliced into thin ribbons;

2 oz Shallot, thinly sliced

¼ cup Fish Sauce

¼ cup Grapefruit Juice, freshly squeezed

¼ cup Lemon Juice, freshly squeezed

¼ cup Sugar

¼ cup Virgin olive oil

Mix fish sauce, juices, and sugar until sugar is dissolved; stir in sliced shallot and let steep for 5 minutes until shallot is softened. Stir in mint and olive oil; check balance of seasoning, especially watching the acid content of the fresh citrus. Typically salt is omitted due to the saltiness of the fish sauce and the inherent saltiness of the crab.

Cilantro Crema

1 small bunch Cilantro

1 oz Lime Juice

1 oz Apple Cider Vinegar

1 cup Mayonnaise

1 cup Sour Cream

1 oz Sugar

Scant/tiny pinch Cumin, ground Kosher Salt & Freshly Ground Pepper, to taste Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until liquefied and completely smooth. Check seasoning for a good sour/sweet balance.

