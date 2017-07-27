Summer roofing projects for any home

This long stretch of dry weather makes it a perfect time to check and replace your old roofs, before the rainy season returns.

Nate Harrington and Palmer Bodin, from Polar Bear Energy Solutions, shared summer roofing projects for any type of home or business.

Polar Bear Energy Solutions has this special offer: The first 10 people to call 877-948-BEAR (877-948-2327) or visit their website to schedule a free consultation, will receive 10% off any project (up to $2500).

Connect with Polar Bear Energy Solutions on Facebook

© 2017 KING-TV