Summer Food Invasion offers free meals for kids and families

During the school year, at least 100,000 students rely on free meals. Many don't get enough nourishment during the summer months, so the United Way of King County is working to fill in the gaps.

Lauren McGowan from United Way of King County, shared more about their Summer Food Invasion program.

The next Food Invasion Field Day takes place at 11:30am on Thursday, August 17, at Lake City Community Center.

