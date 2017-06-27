Street hockey fun with the Everett Silvertips

Hockey season is several months off, but the Everett Silvertips are having a very busy summer. A couple of weeks ago, they celebrated rookie Brian King's graduation from Everett High School as its valedictorian. Now, they're busy gearing up for their annual Street Hockey tournament, bringing kids and adults together for an afternoon of camaraderie and competition.

Everett Silvertips Assistant Coach Mitch Love and Mike Benton, the team's Director of Broadcast and Media Relations, shared more about their off-season excitement, which included Mitch's multi-year contract extension with added duties at Assistant to the General Manger. The Silvertips also hired a new head coach, Dennis Williams, and saw several players either taken in tthe 2017 NHL Entry Draft, or invited to summer camps by NHL teams.

Mitch and Mike also previewed their annual Street Hockey Tournament, which takes place Saturday, July 8, at Clark Park in Everett.

Connect with the Everett Silvertips on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: @WHLSilvertips

© 2017 KING-TV