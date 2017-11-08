Streamlined care through Premera Blue Cross' PersonalCare health plans

When doctors, hospitals, and specialists work together on a patient's care, it streamlines treatments, saves time and in many cases, lowers cost. Premera Blue Cross' PersonalCare health plans include partnerships with six medical centers across Western Washington.
Dr. Shawn West from Premera Blue Cross and Dr. Stephen Campbell, a family doctor from The Everett Clinic, a Da Vita medical group, shared more about how these health partnerships work.
Here are the six Partner Systems that support Premera Blue Cross' PersonalCare Plans:
The Everett Clinic Integrated Care Network
EvergreenHealth Partners
MultiCare Connected Care
Northwest Physicians Network
UW Medicine Accountable Care Network
Virginia Mason Medical Center
