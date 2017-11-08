Streamlined care through Premera Blue Cross' PersonalCare health plans

When doctors, hospitals, and specialists work together on a patient's care, it streamlines treatments, saves time and in many cases, lowers cost. Premera Blue Cross' PersonalCare health plans include partnerships with six medical centers across Western Washington.

Dr. Shawn West from Premera Blue Cross and Dr. Stephen Campbell, a family doctor from The Everett Clinic, a Da Vita medical group, shared more about how these health partnerships work.

Learn more about Premera's PersonalCare Plans here

Connect with Premera Blue Cross on Facebook

Here are the six Partner Systems that support Premera Blue Cross' PersonalCare Plans:

The Everett Clinic Integrated Care Network

EvergreenHealth Partners

MultiCare Connected Care

Northwest Physicians Network

UW Medicine Accountable Care Network

Virginia Mason Medical Center

© 2017 KING-TV