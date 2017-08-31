Streaming live Bumbershoot concerts to children in the hospital

For five years, Melodic Caring Project has streamed live concerts from some of the biggest performers; to kids undergoing treatment in hospitals and other care facilities, spreading joy and the healing power of music. Now, they're getting ready to hit Bumbershoot in a big way.

Melodic Caring Project co-founder Levi Ware, along with Faith Murray and Kaelyn Drummond, two young patients the organization calls the true rockSTARS, shared more about the organization's work and how much the concerts mean to young people battling serious illnesses.

This year, Melodic Caring Project will produce concerts at the Fisher Green stage for Bumbershoot this weekend (Friday, September 1st through Sunday, September 3rd).

Connect with Melodic Caring Project on Facebook

Connect with Bumbershoot on Facebook

© 2017 KING-TV