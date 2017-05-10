Storm's Breanna Stewart shares best advice from mom and training tip from dad

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart is coming off a season of firsts. Breanna was the first overall pick in the 2015 WNBA draft, then ended an incredible season with the Storm by being named WNBA Rookie of the Year. Now a seasoned, second year pro, Breanna is back on the court following a busy and restful off season. Breanna shared more about her incredible basketball background and previewed the new season.

The Seattle Storm's home opener is Sunday, May 14th (Mother's Day), when they take on the Indiana Fever at KeyArena. Tip off is set for 4:00pm. Up to four children will get in free with each adult ticket, and the first 3,000 fans will receive a special t-shirt. CLICK HERE for more information and to purchase tickets.

