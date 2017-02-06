How can table salt teach us about thermal expansion? What do the swirls, made when you pour milk into a cup of tea, have to do with cloud formations in the sky?

In her new book, Storm in a Teacup: The Physics of Everyday Life, physicist and oceanographer Doctor Helen Czerski explains those and other fascinating connections between physics and everyday life, in a way that makes us want to learn more about science and the world around us.

Dr. Czerski will discuss and sign copies of Storm in a Teacup, tonight (Monday, February 6) at Town Hall Seattle. The event begins at 7:30 pm. CLICK HERE for more information.

