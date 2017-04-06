Stirring new novel delves into a German family's torn allegiances during WWII

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

A stunning new novel takes us into a German family's lives for three days during World War II. The Good At Heart is packed with suspense and drama, centered around a family split between an allegiance to Adolf Hitler, and a passion to help Jewish refugees escape to safety.

Author Ursula Werner shared how the book was inspired by discoveries about her own great-grandfather's affiliation with the Nazis during the war.

Ursula will discuss and sign copies of The Good At Heart tonight (Thursday, April 6) at 7:00pm at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park. CLICK HERE for more information.

