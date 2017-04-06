Stirring new novel delves into a German family's torn allegiances during WWII
Author Ursula Werner shared the personal inspiration for her new novel, which centers around a German family split between an allegiance to Adolf Hitler, and a passion to help Jewish refugees escape to safety.
KING 12:52 PM. PDT April 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Livestream 4
-
Tiny homes open
-
Legislative battle heating up over car-tabs
-
Man charged with murder for fatally shooting intruder
-
Seattle FD battling RV fire in SoDo
-
State settles with family of abused child
-
New UW course tackles fake news
-
Drowning boy rescued by heroic construction workers
-
What predators look for in children's photos
-
Timelapse: Bertha breaks through
More Stories
-
Mother of abandoned infant in court ThursdayApr. 6, 2017, 10:56 a.m.
-
'Middle ground' fix would lower car-tab taxes,…Apr. 5, 2017, 10:51 p.m.
-
Republicans invoke 'nuclear option,' clearing way…Apr. 6, 2017, 7:38 a.m.