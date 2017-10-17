KING
Steve Madden on fall trends, his new documentary, & more!

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PDT October 17, 2017

The infamous Steve Madden joins New Day to talk about fall fashion, his new documentary called MADDMAN, and of course- shoes. 

MADDMAN lets Madden candidly tell his story behind the fame & fortune. He opens up about stints with addiction and prison, and how he built his billion dollar shoe empire. 

You can preorder MADDMAN, expected to release on December 1st,  on iTunes here. 

