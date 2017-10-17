Steve Madden on fall trends, his new documentary, & more!

Designer Steve Madden talks about his new documentary, MADDMAN.

The infamous Steve Madden joins New Day to talk about fall fashion, his new documentary called MADDMAN, and of course- shoes.

MADDMAN lets Madden candidly tell his story behind the fame & fortune. He opens up about stints with addiction and prison, and how he built his billion dollar shoe empire.

You can preorder MADDMAN, expected to release on December 1st, on iTunes here.

