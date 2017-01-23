KING
Steve Bunin returns to King5 after 20 years

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PST January 23, 2017

SEATTLE - Join us in welcoming back Emmy-winning sports anchor and reporter and co-anchor of Seattle’s #1 Morning News Show on King5 Steve Bunin after 20 years in broadcasting.

