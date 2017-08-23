KING
Staying up-to-date on your vaccines could save your life

KING 11:00 AM. PDT August 23, 2017

SEATTLE - Dr. Kimberly Schrier, a pediatrician at Virginia Mason Issaquah Medical Center, spoke to New Day about the importance of vaccines for people of all ages.

Vaccines help prevent serious -- even deadly – diseases.  They are recommended throughout our lives, from childhood through adulthood.

The National Public Health Information Coalition sponsors National Immunization Awareness Month every August.

