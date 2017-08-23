Staying up-to-date on your vaccines could save your life

SEATTLE - Dr. Kimberly Schrier, a pediatrician at Virginia Mason Issaquah Medical Center, spoke to New Day about the importance of vaccines for people of all ages.
Vaccines help prevent serious -- even deadly – diseases. They are recommended throughout our lives, from childhood through adulthood.
The National Public Health Information Coalition sponsors National Immunization Awareness Month every August.
