Staying up-to-date on your vaccines could save your life

SEATTLE - Dr. Kimberly Schrier, a pediatrician at Virginia Mason Issaquah Medical Center, spoke to New Day about the importance of vaccines for people of all ages.

Vaccines help prevent serious -- even deadly – diseases. They are recommended throughout our lives, from childhood through adulthood.

The National Public Health Information Coalition sponsors National Immunization Awareness Month every August.

