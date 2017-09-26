Stay safe from the flu by getting vaccinated with Kaiser Permanente

Inside New Day: Links, Deals & More (Photo: New Day Northwest)

SEATTLE - According to the Washington State Department of Health, the 2016-17 flu season took a record number of lives, claiming 276 deaths. The best way to keep yourself from getting the flu is by getting vaccinated.

The flu immunization is safe and efficient and is usually covered by most insurance plans. There is also another opportunity for you to get vaccinated. Kaiser Permanente is partnering with Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm to offer free flu vaccinations at Whole Foods South Lake Union (2210 Westlake Ave. Seattle, WA) on September 28th from noon-1 p.m. For more information, click here.

To keep yourself safe, here are seven other flu defense tips:

Stay home if you’re feeling ill. Wash your hands often and use alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, using a tissue or sleeve, but not your hands. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Eat healthy foods and get plenty of rest and physical activity. Avoid close contact with sick people. Contact a doctor if you are not getting better.

