Stay safe at home with emergency preparedness kits

SEATTLE - Emergencies can happen at any moment, and Puget Sound Energy and the American Red Cross want you always to be prepared. In this New Day segment, Hans Herrmann, Puget Sound Energy, and Kacy Bradley, Homeward Pet, give examples of different kinds of preparedness kits that will always keep you Safe at Home. For example, a pet preparedness kit stocked with food, pictures of you and your pet for identification, and a collapsible wire cage.

The Safe at Home campaign is hosting an event this Saturday, September 16th, where you can learn what to do in case of an emergency and pick up a free preparedness starter kit while supplies last. This event will be from 9-11:30 a.m. at multiple locations. Click here to find the one closest to you.

© 2017 KING-TV