Stay cool this summer with refreshing smoothie bowls

Nutritionist Daniella Chase is the creator and host of "Nutrition Matters" (NPR Podcast) and has a brand new book that features many smoothie bowl recipes.
A few of her favorites are listed below.
Coconut Berry Cream
Ingredients:
- 2 cups blueberries
- 1/2 cup coconut milk beverage
- 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds
- 1/4 cup protein powder
Toppings:
- 2 tablespoons blueberries
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened flaked coconut
- 2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds
Procedure:
- Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth
- Pour the smoothie into two small bowls and sprinkle each with half of the toppings and serve
Ice Cream Sundae
Ingredients:
- 2 bananas, peeled
- 1/2 cup coconut milk yogurt
- 1/4 cup hulled hemp seeds
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
Toppings:
- 1/2 cup pitted dark sweet cherries
- 1/2 cup peeled, sliced banana
- 2 tablespoons cocoa nibs
- 2 tablespoons toasted crushed almonds
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 tablespoons toasted coconut flakes
Procedure:
- Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth
- Pour the smoothie into two small bowls and sprinkle each with half of the toppings and serve
