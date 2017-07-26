KING
Stay cool this summer with refreshing smoothie bowls

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PDT July 26, 2017

Nutritionist Daniella Chase is the creator and host of "Nutrition Matters" (NPR Podcast) and has a brand new book that features many smoothie bowl recipes.

A few of her favorites are listed below.

Coconut Berry Cream

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups blueberries
  • 1/2 cup coconut milk beverage
  • 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds
  • 1/4 cup protein powder

Toppings:

  • 2 tablespoons blueberries
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened flaked coconut
  • 2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds

Procedure:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth 
  2. Pour the smoothie into two small bowls and sprinkle each with half of the toppings and serve

Ice Cream Sundae 

Ingredients:

  • 2 bananas, peeled
  • 1/2 cup coconut milk yogurt
  • 1/4 cup hulled hemp seeds
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds

Toppings:

  • 1/2 cup pitted dark sweet cherries
  • 1/2 cup peeled, sliced banana
  • 2 tablespoons cocoa nibs
  • 2 tablespoons toasted crushed almonds
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 tablespoons toasted coconut flakes

Procedure:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth
  2. Pour the smoothie into two small bowls and sprinkle each with half of the toppings and serve

© 2017 KING-TV


