Stay cool this summer with refreshing smoothie bowls

Nutritionist Daniella Chase is the creator and host of "Nutrition Matters" (NPR Podcast) and has a brand new book that features many smoothie bowl recipes.

A few of her favorites are listed below.

Coconut Berry Cream

Ingredients:

2 cups blueberries

1/2 cup coconut milk beverage

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds

1/4 cup protein powder

Toppings:

2 tablespoons blueberries

2 tablespoons unsweetened flaked coconut

2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds

Procedure:

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth Pour the smoothie into two small bowls and sprinkle each with half of the toppings and serve

Ice Cream Sundae

Ingredients:

2 bananas, peeled

1/2 cup coconut milk yogurt

1/4 cup hulled hemp seeds

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 tablespoons chia seeds

Toppings:

1/2 cup pitted dark sweet cherries

1/2 cup peeled, sliced banana

2 tablespoons cocoa nibs

2 tablespoons toasted crushed almonds

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons toasted coconut flakes

Procedure:

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth Pour the smoothie into two small bowls and sprinkle each with half of the toppings and serve

