Start 2017 with good financial habits

Entrepreneur and financial expert May McCarthy shared five solid tips to starting 2017 with good financial habits.

Here are the tips May shared today:

Invest in Yourself

Contribute as much as you can to your company 401K retirement account.

If there isn’t a 401K, open a Roth IRA for tax free income at retirement.

Live Within Your Means

Identify all of the income received from your job and other sources in 2016.

List the amounts spent by category like housing, utilities, transportation, food, clothing, entertainment, etc.

Determine what needs to change so that spending doesn’t exceed income.

Monitor Your Progress Monthly

Create a budget for your desired income and spending.

Enter actual information and report to a friend, spouse, or partner on your progress monthly.

Mint.com and others have free tools that are easy to use.

Reduce Your Consumer Debt

Create a plan to pay off the highest interest consumer debt (credit cards) first.

If your debt is higher than you’d like, consider other temporary part time work to earn more income to pay down your debt faster.

Investigate Buying vs Renting a Home

Contact your bank or go on line to a mortgage rate calculator to determine what price of home you could afford for the same rent that you’re paying now.

Owning a home has tax benefits and the appreciation can be substantial for the future.

In addition to these good financial habits, goals for increases in income and satisfying work should be created and reviewed daily. This routine will stimulate the subconscious and intuition to show up and point out possibilities to achieve these goals and more. To learn more about achieving more goals for 2017, visit www.maymccarthy.com

