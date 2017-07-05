Spruce up your home with these summer bouquets

Chehalis Washington native Laura Dowling served as the Chief Floral Artist at the White House for 6 years, under the Obama Administration.

Her new book, Floral Diplomacy, gives a behind the scenes look at how flowers can be used for more than just sprucing up a space, but also to tell a narrative for any given occasion.

