Spruce up your home with these summer bouquets

Chehalis Washington native Laura Dowling served as the Chief Floral Artist at the White House for 6 years, under the Obama Administration.
Her new book, Floral Diplomacy, gives a behind the scenes look at how flowers can be used for more than just sprucing up a space, but also to tell a narrative for any given occasion.
