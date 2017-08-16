Spice up your meals with compound butters

Photo: Thinkstock

SEATTLE - Chef Chris Plemmons of Two Snooty Chefs, a gourmet specialty food company, showed us how he mixes butter with herbs to enhance his dishes.



You can make compound butters at home by whipping ingredients, like herbs or spices, into butter. The following is the recipe discussed on the show:

Seattle Garlic Pepper Butter

Ingredients:

4 oz. butter

1 Tbsp. Two Snooty Chefs Seattle Garlic Seasoning

1 lime, juiced

1 Tbsp. chopped roasted bell pepper

Procedures:

1. Combine all ingredients in a nonreactive bowl - mix to combine

2. Place butter into parchment paper rolled into a cylinder - tie both ends with string

3. Chill cylinder of butter until firm - about two hours

4. Slice into 1/8 inch rounds

5. Seattle Garlic Pepper Butter goes well with corn on the cob and grilled vegetables

6. Compound butter mixture can also be piped into rosettes using a pastry bag



