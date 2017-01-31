Spice up your cooking with Market Spice favorites

SEATTLE - Angela Dewitt from Market Spice shows us how to move away from those same five spices we use in every meal, and spice it up with some other, maybe even unfamiliar flavors for an entirely new dish. Watch as Dewitt uses smoked paprika, Aleppo pepper, grains of paradise, green peppercorns, mace, harissa, Saigon cinnamon, and Applewood smoked salt on a variety of food items for you to do at home! Go to www.marketspice.com or stop by their stand in Pike Place Market to find out more!

Copyright 2016 KING