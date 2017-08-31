Spend an evening with actor Sean Astin in Tacoma

Courtesy: Sean Astin

TACOMA - Actor Sean Astin will be at Tacoma’s Urban Grace Church tonight at 8 p.m. for a discussion and audience Q&A.

Astin is known for his starring roles in Rudy, The Goonies and The Lord of the Rings.

He will discuss his acting career and his experience as an advocate for various causes. A portion of event proceeds with benefit the Northwest Spay and Neuter Center. Buy tickets for An Evening with Sean Astin here.

