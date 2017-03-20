Special SPD team connects with gamers online

There's a special team from the Seattle Police Department that's taken community outreach to the next level. The team calls itself FuzzFeed206, and the community it's reaching out to is the live, online-gaming website Twitch.

FuzzFeed206's three team members (SPD Public Affairs Director, Sergeant Sean Whitcomb, Public Information Officer, Detective Patrick Michaud, and Senior Communications Manager Jonah Spangenthal-Lee!) play the game DESTINY, and chat with other gamers about any number of topics.

