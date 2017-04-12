Special Olympian from Seattle shines at Winter Games in Austria

A freshman at Roosevelt High in Seattle is back from an amazing European adventure. 16 year old Virginia Wade was among more than 2700 athletes from more than 100 countries at the 2017 Special Olympics Winter Games in Austria. She brought home two ribbons for Alpine skiing, and countless memories from her first Olympics competition.

Virginia shared her experiences, as well as some of the other projects she's working on right now.

