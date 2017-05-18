South sound dentist offers free dental services this Saturday

A South Sound dentist has a passion for providing quality dental care in a family-oriented environment, and offers a variety of treatments in one place, along with on-site dental labs. Light Dental Studios has nine offices across the South Sound, and takes that extra step to help the communities in which they practice.

Light Dental Studios founder Dr. Steve Broughton, shared more the community approach to his practice, and previewed their upcoming South Sound Free Dental Day.

South Sound Free Dental Day takes place this Saturday (May 20th) at Light Dental Studios offices in Puyallup and University Place (see below for addresses). Patients will be seen on a first come, first served basis starting at 7:00am, and will receive either one free filling or one free extraction. CLICK HERE for more information.

Light Dental Studios' Puyallup office is located at 8012 112th St Ct E #320, Puyallup, WA 98373

Light Dental Studios' University Place office is located at 7210 40th St W #320, University Place, WA 98466

Visit www.LightDentalStudios.com for more information and a list of all of their offices

