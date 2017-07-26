Soccer great Julie Foudy cultivates leadership lessons in new book

Julie Foudy has a slew of honors to her name. As a member of the US Women's National Soccer team, she's won two Olympic gold medals and two World Cup Championships.

Now, she runs a successful sports leadership academy for girls and teens, and is a broadcaster on ESPN. Her newest project is a book entitled: Choose to Matter: Being Courageously and Fabulously YOU.

Join Julie Thursday (July 27) at CenturyLink Field to watch the US women's national team takes on Australia in Tournament of Nations action. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm.

Connect with Julie on Facebook and Twitter: @JulieFoudy

