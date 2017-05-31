Singing for a cure for breast cancer

Singer-songwriter Kristin Chambers performs her new song for Race for the Cure.

The annual Komen Puget Sound's Race for the Cure is fighting for a cure for breast cancer. The race, which will feature a Survivor March as well, takes place this Sunday, June 4th. Along with the race's many events, singer-songwriter Kristin Chambers will be performing an original song for the breast cancer survivors.

Kristin joins us on New Day to share her new song and discuss what lead her to write it.

For more information or to register, please visit Komen Puget Sound at www.komenpugetsound.org, call (206) 633-0303 or email race@pskomen.org.

Find out more about Kristin on her website, click here.



