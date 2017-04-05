KING
Simply delicious brunch frittatas

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PDT April 05, 2017

If you're looking for an easy and tasty treat this spring, try Danielle Kartes' brunch frittatas! 

Ingredients you'll need:

  1. 12 inch well seasoned skillet
  2. 12 fresh eggs
  3. 1 tbsp. butter
  4. 5-6 sliced thick cut pepper bacon
  5. 1 large yellow onion sliced thinly
  6. 2 medium sized Yukon gold potatoes 
  7. 1/2 cup milk or cream
  8. 1 cup parmesan cheese
  9. 1/2 cup sliced green onions
  10. Salt and pepper

Watch the video for the full demo! For more details on this recipe and Danielle's other "Rustic Joyful Food," click here to check out her website.

