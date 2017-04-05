Simply delicious brunch frittatas

Danielle Kartes demos her delicious brunch frittata recipe.

If you're looking for an easy and tasty treat this spring, try Danielle Kartes' brunch frittatas!

Ingredients you'll need:

12 inch well seasoned skillet 12 fresh eggs 1 tbsp. butter 5-6 sliced thick cut pepper bacon 1 large yellow onion sliced thinly 2 medium sized Yukon gold potatoes 1/2 cup milk or cream 1 cup parmesan cheese 1/2 cup sliced green onions Salt and pepper

Watch the video for the full demo! For more details on this recipe and Danielle's other "Rustic Joyful Food," click here to check out her website.

© 2017 KING-TV