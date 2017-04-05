Simply delicious brunch frittatas

If you're looking for an easy and tasty treat this spring, try Danielle Kartes' brunch frittatas!
Ingredients you'll need:
- 12 inch well seasoned skillet
- 12 fresh eggs
- 1 tbsp. butter
- 5-6 sliced thick cut pepper bacon
- 1 large yellow onion sliced thinly
- 2 medium sized Yukon gold potatoes
- 1/2 cup milk or cream
- 1 cup parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup sliced green onions
- Salt and pepper
Watch the video for the full demo! For more details on this recipe and Danielle's other "Rustic Joyful Food," click here to check out her website.
