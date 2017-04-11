Simple ways to freshen the air and create chemical-free cleaning products

In addition to cleaning your windows, closets and floors, you can give your AIR a spring cleaning, too! Creating scents with essential oils is easy, and you can also mix your own, natural cleaning products.

Cynthia Maloney, from Essential Oil Elements, shared more about the health and cleaning benefits of essential oils, and whipped up two cleaning sprays, as well as a room freshening spray.

Here are recipes for two of the sprays Cynthia showcased:

All-Purpose Cleaning Spray

Clove essential oil: 4 oz. (1 drop) 8 oz. (2 drops) 16 oz. (4 drops)

Grapefruit essential oil: 4 oz. (2 drops) 8 oz. (4 drops) 16 oz. (8 drops)

Eucalyptus essential oil: 4 oz. (1 drop) 8 oz. (2 drops) 16 oz. (4 drops)

Rosemary essential oil: 4 oz. (1 drop) 8 oz. (2 drops) 16 oz. (4 drops)

Cinnamon essential oil: 4 oz. (1 drop) 8 oz. (2 drops) 16 oz. (4 drops)

Water: 4 oz. (1 cup) 8 oz. (2/3 cup) 16 oz. (1/2 cup)

White vinegar: 4 oz. (1/8 cup) 8 oz. (1/4 cup) 16 oz. (1/2 cup)

Directions : Combine all ingredients in a glass or metal spray bottle. Shake well before each use. Spray on surface and wipe clean.

Glass and Window Cleaning Spray

Lime essential oil: 4 oz. (2 drops) 8 oz. (4 drops) 16 oz. (8 drops)

Lemon Essential oil: 4 oz. (2 drops) 8 oz. (4 drops) 16 oz. (8 drops)

Water: 4 oz. (1/4 cup) 8 oz. (1/2 cup) 16 oz. (1 cup)

White vinegar: 4 oz. (1/4 cup) 8 oz. (1/2 cup) 16 oz. (1 cup)

Directions : Combine all ingredients in a glass or metal spray bottle. Shake well before each use. Spray on glass surface and wipe clean.

DIY Cleaning Tip: Try adding 1/2 teaspoon of rubbing alcohol per 4 ounces of cleaning spray to help prevent streaks.





© 2017 KING-TV