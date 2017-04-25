Simple and affordable ways to add live music to any event

There's a great organization making it simple and affordable to add live music to almost any event. Gigs4U has already brought talented Northwest musicians to Seafair, Sea-Tac International Airport, and loads of other spots.

Gigs4U founder Ed Beeson explained how the organization works to match performers with venues and events, and the New Day audience was treated to a performance by Seattle cellist Gretchen Yanover.

