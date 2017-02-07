SEATTLE - ShelfGenie makes it easier for retirees to remain in their homes by elimintating the pain associated with bending down on your hands and knees. The glide out shelving makes everything accessible, eliminating stress and anxiety, saving your knees and back, and improving your overall health.

Owner of ShelfGenie Seattle, Alan Regala, is here to provide us with a little more information on how ShelfGenie can help out out the Baby Boomers around the house.

Special offer for New Day viewers: The first 10 callers will receive a free design consultation plus FREE installation. Use the code word “BOOMERS”. Offer valid in the month of February only. Visit www.shelfgenie.com/seattle or call 888-848-1372 for more details.

