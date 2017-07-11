Shark Awareness Day at Seattle Aquarium

When it comes to seeing sharks, Seattle might not be the first location to come to mind. but, Emerald City waters are home to the third-largest predatory shark in the world! The Seattle Aquarium wants you to know more about the bluntnose six-gill shark, as well as the nearly dozen other shark species in the Puget Sound area.
Becky Bingham, from the Seattle Aquarium, previewed activities planned for Shark Awareness Day on Friday, July 14th.
