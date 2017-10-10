Sewers of Paris podcaster discusses National Coming Out Day

Matt Baume talks about his podcast Sewers of Paris and National Coming Out Day on October 11th.

National Coming Out Day is tomorrow, October 11th - and it is an important day that can mean many different things to many different people.

Podcaster Matt Baume discussed National Coming Out Day along with his own podcast Sewers of Paris. Each week the podcast features gay men discussing books, movies, music and shows that have somehow changed their lives. By picking a piece of entertainment that is meaningful to them, interviewees expose some of their life's struggles, triumphs and hidden passions.

Sewers of Paris was also recently included on NBC’s list of “11 LGBTQ-Inclusive Podcasts You Should Know”.

