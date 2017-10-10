Sewers of Paris podcaster discusses National Coming Out Day & more

National Coming Out Day is tomorrow, October 11th - and it is an important day that can mean many different things to many different people. It can:
- Be a way for people feeling alone to find one another
- Remind queer people & allies of the power to declare their existence
- Make political change
Matt Baume is here to discuss National Coming Out Day and his very own podcast titled Sewers of Paris. Each week the podcast features gay men discussing books, movies, music, and shows that have somehow changed their lives. By picking a piece of entertainment that is meaningful to them, interviewees expose some of their life's struggles, triumphs, and hidden passions.
Sewers of Paris was recently included on NBC’s list of “11 LGBTQ-Inclusive Podcasts You Should Know”.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs