Sewers of Paris podcaster discusses National Coming Out Day & more

Matt Baume talks about his podcast Sewers of Paris and National Coming Out Day on October 11th.

National Coming Out Day is tomorrow, October 11th - and it is an important day that can mean many different things to many different people. It can:

Be a way for people feeling alone to find one another

Remind queer people & allies of the power to declare their existence

Make political change

Matt Baume is here to discuss National Coming Out Day and his very own podcast titled Sewers of Paris. Each week the podcast features gay men discussing books, movies, music, and shows that have somehow changed their lives. By picking a piece of entertainment that is meaningful to them, interviewees expose some of their life's struggles, triumphs, and hidden passions.

Sewers of Paris was recently included on NBC’s list of “11 LGBTQ-Inclusive Podcasts You Should Know”.

